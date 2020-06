June 1 (Reuters) - Orgenesis Inc:

* ORGENESIS - ENTERED INTO CLINICAL STUDY AGREEMENT WITH EDITH WOLFSON MEDICAL CENTER, LEADING PUBLIC HOSPITAL IN ISRAEL

* ORGENESIS - UNDER AGREEMENT, PARTIES TO CONDUCT CLINICAL STUDY WITH GOAL OF UTILIZING, VALIDATING NUMBER OF CO’S POCARE TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: