July 17 (Reuters) - Orgo Tech AB (publ):

* SIGNS LOI WITH SWISS E-COMMERCE COMPANY

* SIGNS LOI TO BUY A SWISS E-COMMERCE COMPANY

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 145 MILLION

* PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE IN NEWLY ISSUED ORGO TECH SHARES