May 20 (Reuters) - Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $4.46

ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $204.2 MILLION AS OF APRIL 30, EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2023