May 8 (Reuters) - Orica Ltd:

* EXPECT VOLUMES IN H2 TO BE SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 10 TO 15% BELOW PRE-COVID-19 EXPECTED VOLUMES

* SINCE MINING ACTIVITIES CONFIRMED ESSENTIAL SERVICES IN MOST COUNTRIES, OVER 90% OF CO’S VOLUMES REMAINED INTACT FOLLOWING COVID-19

* BURRUP TECHNICAL AMMONIUM NITRATE PLANT IS NOW OPERATIONAL