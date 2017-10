Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oricon Inc

* Says it will merge with Tokyo-based wholly owned unit, which is engaged in energy related business

* Says the energy unit will be dissolved after merger

* Says Tokyo-based unit, which is engaged in provision of marketing data, will merge with data analysis related unit

* Says the data analysis unit will be dissolved after merger

* Effective Jan. 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2tkxjH

