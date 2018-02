Feb 16 (Reuters) - IMAGINA MEDIA AUDIOVISUAL:

* SAYS ORIENT HONTAI TAKES 53.5 PERCENT OF IMAGINA IN DEAL THAT VALUES GROUP AT 1.90 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS ORIENT HONTAI BUYS 22.5 PERCENT OF TORREAL, 19 PERCENT OF TELEVISA AND 12 PERCENT OF MEDIAVIDEO

* SAYS ITS CURRENT MANAGERS, TATXO BENET AND JAUME ROURES, TO CONTINUE IN SHAREHOLDING AND IN MANAGEMENT OF COMPANY ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2GiDxrH