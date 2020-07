July 5 (Reuters) - ORIENT INSURANCE:

* UPDATES ON PLANS TO START BRANCH OPERATION IN SAUDI DURING CURRENT YEAR AFTER FINALIZING NECESSARY REMAINING OFFICIAL APPROVALS

* HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE START OF BUSINESS IN SAUDI THAT WAS EXPECTED DURING CURRENT YEAR, TO MIDDLE OF YEAR 2022