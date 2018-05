May 11 (Reuters) - Orient Paper Inc:

* ORIENT PAPER, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 92.5 PERCENT TO $1.9 MILLION

* “EXPECT TO RESUME AND INCREASE PRODUCTION OF TISSUE PRODUCTS ONCE MARKET CONDITION BECOMES MORE FAVORABLE”

* ORIENT PAPER - Q1 RESULTS REFLECTED IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION DUE TO GOVERNMENT-MANDATED RESTRICTIONS ON SUPPLY OF NATURAL GAS