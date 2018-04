April 17 (Reuters) - Orient Paper Inc:

* ORIENT PAPER, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12.9 PERCENT TO $35.4 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION, EXPECT REVENUE TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED IN Q1 OF 2018