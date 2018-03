March 14 (Reuters) - Orient Paper Inc:

* ORIENT PAPER, INC. RESUMES PRODUCTION

* ORIENT PAPER INC - RESUMED PRODUCTION AT ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES ON MARCH 14

* ORIENT PAPER - PRODUCTION HAD BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE LATE JAN. DUE TO GOVERNMENT-MANDATED RESTRICTION ON SUPPLY OF NATURAL GAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: