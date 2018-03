March 29 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3.55 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.31 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME RMB 16.68 BILLION VERSUS RMB12.24 BILLION

* PROPOSED CASH DIVIDENDS OF RMB2.00 TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR EVERY 10 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: