BRIEF-Orient Securities' ‍non-executive director Pan Fei receives notice from CSRC

June 30 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd

* Notice from CSRC received by Pan Fei, an independent non-executive director of company‍

* Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market​

* ‍Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission​

* ‍CSRC intends to issue a warning and impose a fine of RMB50,000 on Pan​

* Warning and fine related to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite Technology during Pan's tenure as an independent director​