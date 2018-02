Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:

* SAYS CLARIFIES THAT ACCOUNTS OF DWARKS DAS SETH INTERNATIONAL & DWARKA DAS SETH SEZ INDIA TURNED NPA IN 2014

* TOTAL EXPOSURE ON ACCOUNTS FULLY PROVIDED FOR; THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONAL IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY OF BANK