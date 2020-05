May 1 (Reuters) - Oriental Culture Holding Ltd:

* ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD NOW SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 5.0 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE $4.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED U.S. IPO OF UP TO 2.5 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE $4.00 PER SHARE Source text: [bit.ly/3bYVZ90] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)