Jan 26 (Reuters) - Oriental Explorer Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FY​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍GAIN OF HK$188 MILLION FROM FAIR VALUE GAINS & DIVIDENDS INCOME ON EQUITY INVESTMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC ​