Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oriental Food Industries Holdings Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 73.3 million RGT, qtrly net profit 4.3 million RGT

* Year ago qtrly revenue 60.1 million RGT, year ago qtrly net profit 5.4 million RGT

* Declared interim single tier dividend of 1.0 sen per share for FY ending March 2018‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2BejVDp) Further company coverage: