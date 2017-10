Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Oriental Land Co Ltd profit apparently rose 7% year on year to roughly 57 billion yen for the first half ended in September - Nikkei ‍​

* Oriental Land Co Ltd sales climbed 3% to about 235 billion yen ‍for first half ended in September - Nikkei​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2gLChWN) Further company coverage: