March 16 (Reuters) - Oriental Petroleum and Minerals Corp :

* ORIENTAL PETROLEUM AND MINERALS CORP - UPDATES ON COVID-19 RISKS, IMPACTS ON CO’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* ORIENTAL PETROLEUM AND MINERALS CORP - AT PRESENT, THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG CO’S PERSONNEL

* ORIENTAL PETROLEUM AND MINERALS CORP - CO, THROUGH ITS OPERATOR, WILL CONTINUE WITH DAILY OIL PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AS USUAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: