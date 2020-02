Feb 24 (Reuters) - ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO:

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, CHINA FACILITY HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN SINCE BEGINNING OF FEBRUARY

* DURATION OF CHINA FACILITY SHUTDOWN IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME

* MANAGEMENT IS KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON SITUATION

* TOTAL CAPEX FOR 2020 IS PLANNED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF $8-10 MILLION

* EXPECT TO SEE IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS IN Q1 2020 FROM SAUDI ARABIA SALES Source:(bit.ly/38Up7wn) Further company coverage: