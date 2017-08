June 28 (Reuters) - NEPA AB: ‍​

* ORIFLAME CHOOSE NEPA AS INSIGHT PARTNER FOR GLOBAL BRAND RESEARCH‍

* ORIFLAME HAS CHOSEN NEPA TO HELP THEM TRACK AND EXPLAIN TRENDS AND WILLS AND ACTIONS OF THEIR CUSTOMERS AND COMPETITORS IN 10 COUNTRIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)