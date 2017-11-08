FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oriflame Q3 operating profit tops forecast ​
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2017 / 6:23 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

BRIEF-Oriflame Q3 operating profit tops forecast ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding AG

* Q3 ‍operating margin was 11.0% (9.0%), negatively impacted by 160 bps from currencies, and operating profit was EUR 32.5m (EUR 25.2m)​

* Says ‍year to date sales development is approximately 10% in local currency and development in Q4 to date is approximately 11% in local currency​

* Oriflame Holding AG says ‍local currency sales increased by 11% and euro sales increased by 6% to EUR 295.3m (EUR 278.9m)​

* Says ‍overall performance in Asia & Turkey remained strong, although with variations within region​

* Says ‍growth in CIS continued, supported by sustained high productivity levels​

* Says ‍Latin America was affected by earthquakes and negative timing​

* Says ‍number of registered actives was stable at 2.6m.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
