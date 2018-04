April 10 (Reuters) - Origin Bancorp:

* ORIGIN BANCORP INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $90 MLN - SEC FILING

* ORIGIN BANCORP INC SAYS STEPHENS INC, RAYMOND JAMES ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* ORIGIN BANCORP INC SAYS APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “OBNK.”

* ORIGIN BANCORP INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE