April 19 (Reuters) - ORIGIN BANCORP:

* ORIGIN BANCORP, INC SEES IPO OF UP TO $137.8 MILLION – SEC FILING

* ORIGIN BANCORP, INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE

* ORIGIN BANCORP, INC SAYS THE OFFERING INCLUDES SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK TO BE SOLD BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS IN THE OFFERING Source text: (bit.ly/2vsFz7J) (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)