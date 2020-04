April 30 (Reuters) - Origin Energy Ltd:

* QTRLY APLNG PRODUCTION 66.8 PJ VERSUS 63.3 PJ

* ON ENERGY MARKETS, DEMAND IMPACTS OF COVID-19 TO DATE ARE IN LINE WITH ASSUMPTIONS FOR FY2020 GUIDANCE

* ANNOUNCED A TEMPORARY PAUSE TO EXPLORATION ACTIVITY AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* IN ENERGY MARKETS, WE ARE ALREADY SEEING INITIAL IMPACT FROM PANDEMIC ON ELECTRICITY DEMAND

* AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG CONTINUES TO DELIVER STABLE AND RELIABLE PRODUCTION