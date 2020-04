BRIEF-Origin Energy Says Expected FY2020 Origin Capital Expenditure 5-10% Lower Than Guidance

April 6 (Reuters) - Origin Energy Ltd:

* ORIGIN WILL NOT DISCONNECT ANY RESIDENTIAL OR SMALL BUSINESS CUSTOMERS IN FINANCIAL STRESS

* TO DATE THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON ORIGIN’S ENERGY SUPPLY OPERATIONS

* THERE WILL ALSO BE NO DEFAULT LISTING FOR CUSTOMER HAVING TROUBLE PAYING AND ALL LATE PAYMENT FEES HAVE BEEN PAUSED OVER SAME PERIOD

* IMPACTS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIAL TO DATE AND CAN BE ABSORBED WITHIN EXISTING FY2020 GUIDANCE RANGE

* ENERGY MARKETS FY2020 UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $1.4 - $1.5 BILLION IS MAINTAINED

* EXPECTED FY2020 ORIGIN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS 5-10 PER CENT LOWER THAN GUIDANCE

* EXPECTED FY2020 CASH DISTRIBUTIONS FROM APLNG UNCHANGED AT $1.1 - $1.3 BILLION

* PURSUING A RANGE OF FY2021 COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES INCLUDING $300 - 400 MILLION REDUCTION IN APLNG UPSTREAM CAPEX

* FY2020 CAPEX (EXCLUDING AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG) ESTIMATED TO BE 5-10% LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $530-$580 MILLION

* FY2021 COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES INCLUDE 25-30 % REDUCTION IN ORIGIN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* CONTINUING TO PURSUE A TARGETED $100 MILLION REDUCTION IN RETAIL COST TO SERVE BY FY2021 COMPARED TO FY2018 BASELINE

* CURRENT EXPLORATION PROGRAM IN BEETALOO BASIN TEMPORARILY PAUSED DUE TO COVID-19

* AS AT 31 DEC 2019, ORIGIN HELD LIQUIDITY OF $3.8 BILLION, CONSISTING OF $0.8 BILLION IN CASH

AS AT 31 DEC 2019, ORIGIN HELD LIQUIDITY OF $3.8 BILLION, CONSISTING OF $0.8 BILLION IN CASH