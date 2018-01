Jan 23 (Reuters) - Origin Enterprises Plc:

* ‍ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC (‘ORIGIN’ OR ’ GROUP’), AGRI-SERVICES GROUP, ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED BELGIAN BASED PILLAERT-MEKOSON GROUP​

* ‍TURNOVER FOR PILLAERT-MEKOSON FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WAS EUR 35 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)