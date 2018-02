Feb 13 (Reuters) - ORIOLA OYJ:

* ‍HELENA KUKKONEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED ORIOLA CORPORATION‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AS OF MARCH 12, 2018​

* ORIOLA‘S CURRENT CFO SARI AITOKALLIO HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY.

* ‍KUKKONEN IS CURRENTLY WORKING AS CFO AT SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY​