May 27 (Reuters) - Oriola Oyj:

* MAKES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 5 MILLION (SEK 50 MILLION) IN HEALTHCARE PROVIDER DOKTOR.SE

* NEW INVESTMENT WILL NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ORIOLA'S HOLDING IN DOKTOR.SE, WHICH IS ABOUT 14% Source text: bit.ly/2Me8oL3 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)