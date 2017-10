July 21 (Reuters) - ORIOLA OYJ

* Q2 NET SALES EUR 387.5 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 420 MILLION)

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 13.0 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 14.4 MILLION)

* ADJUSTED EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS ESTIMATED TO DECREASE FROM 2016 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)