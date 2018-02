Feb 13 (Reuters) - ORIOLA OYJ:

* Q4 NET SALES FROM CONTINUING. OPERATIONS EUR ‍395.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 411.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCT-DEC ADJUSTED EBIT WAS EUR 6.2 (15.3) MILLION

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.09 PER SHARE FOR YEAR 017​

* 2018 ADJUSTED. EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM 2017 LEVEL.​