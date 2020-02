Feb 7 (Reuters) - Oriola Oyj:

* ORIOLA CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 JANUARY-31 DECEMBER 2019

* BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 ADJUSTED EBIT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM 2019 LEVEL.

* Q4 NET SALES EUR 446.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 394.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT WAS EUR 2.1 (5.0) MILLION

* IN FINLAND, OUR DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS EXCEEDED OUR OBJECTIVES AND ARE PERFORMING WITH HIGH EFFICIENCY, STABILITY AND EXCELLENCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)