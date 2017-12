Dec 18 (Reuters) - ORIOLA OYJ:

* ORIOLA CORPORATION SPECIFIES THE OUTLOOK FOR 2017

* - ‍UPDATED OUTLOOK: 2017 ADJUSTED EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS ESTIMATED TO BE EUR 39 - 42 MILLION​

* ‍IMPACT OF LOST SALES, AND COSTS OF ADDITIONAL FREIGHTS AND RESOURCING IN 2017 IS ESTIMATED TO BE EUR 10-11 MILLION​