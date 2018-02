Feb 28 (Reuters) - ORION OYJ:

* ORION‘S STATUTORY CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS COMPLETED

* ‍17 PERSONS OF COMPANY‘S PERSONNEL WILL BE GIVEN A NOTICE.​

* ‍SOME POSITIONS WILL BE TERMINATED DUE TO RETIREMENT OR A FIXED TERM CONTRACT DURING 2018 AND 2019​

* LAY-OFFS ARE PLANNED TO BE IMPLEMENTED DURING 2018

* ORION GROUP AIMS TO OFFER OPEN VACANCIES TO PERSONS WHO WILL BE GIVEN A NOTICE