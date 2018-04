April 5 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc:

* ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC - ‍ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC - THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021 Source: (bit.ly/2q7eFNF) Further company coverage: