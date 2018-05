BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons Qtrly Adjusted EPS $0.52

May 17 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons SA:

* ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA - QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.52

* ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA - QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41

* ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA - QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT

* ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA - INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MILLION AND $300 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2rQdao9) Further company coverage: