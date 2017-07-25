FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons SA says revenue is expected to be in range of EUR 295 mln-EUR 305 mln for three month ended June 30
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons SA says revenue is expected to be in range of EUR 295 mln-EUR 305 mln for three month ended June 30

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons Sa

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - revenue is expected to be in the range of EUR 295 million to eur 305 million for three month period ended June 30, 2017‍​

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - adjusted EBITDA is expected to be EUR 57 million to eur 59 million for three month ended June 30, 2017‍​

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - volume is expected to be 260 thousand metric tons to 270 thousand metric tons for 3 month ended June 30‍​

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - also confirms its previous full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of eur 220 million to EUR 240 million Source text: (bit.ly/2eLMVvh) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.