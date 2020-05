BRIEF- Orion Gets EUR 28 Mln Milestones From Sales Of Darolutamide

May 20 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj:

* SALES OF DAROLUTAMIDE STARTED IN THE EU AND JAPAN – ORION RECEIVES TOTAL OF EUR 28 MILLION MILESTONES

* SALES OF DAROLUTAMIDE STARTED IN THE EU AND JAPAN – ORION RECEIVES TOTAL OF EUR 28 MILLION MILESTONES

* ORION OYJ - ORION WILL BOOK MILESTONES IN ITS Q2 2020 RESULT.

* ORION OYJ - BOOKING HAS NO IMPACT ON ORION’S OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AS TOTAL OF EUR 28 MILLION MILESTONES HAVE BEEN INCLUDED IN FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED BY COMPANY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)