March 17 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc:

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC, ANNOUNCES CONTRACT AWARDS OF APPROXIMATELY $24 MILLION

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS - MARINE SEGMENT AWARDED 2 SEPARATE CONTRACTS TO CONSTRUCT ENERGY-RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE ON GULF COAST

* ORION GROUP - DESPITE RECENT CONCERNS OVER ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, REMAIN CONFIDENT IN LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS OF OUR END MARKETS