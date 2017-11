Nov 8 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc -

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS- ‍IN Q3 WEATHER IMPACTS, INCLUDING 3 HURRICANES, AFFECTED OVER 85 PERCENT OF OPERATIONS RESULTING IN TOTAL IMPACTS OF $12.4 MILLION OR $0.44/SHARE (ADDS PERIOD)​

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY C‍ONTRACT REVENUES $140.2 MILLION VERSUS $164.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: