BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Reports Q4 Adj Earnings Per Share $0.19

March 8 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc:

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS ADJUSTED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MILLION​ LAST YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS - ‍BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MILLION VERSUS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $175.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S