May 3 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc:

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $136.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 1.4%, AS COMPARED TO REVENUES OF $138.8 MILLION

* ORION GROUP HOLDINGS -BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $355.3 MILLION, DOWN 10.0%. FROM SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: