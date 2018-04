April 3 (Reuters) - Orion Health Group Ltd:

* UNDERTAKING A SUBSTANTIAL RESTRUCTURING OF ITS BUSINESS AS AN OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS GLOBAL BUSINESS

* ORION HEALTH PLANS TO REDUCE ANNUAL OPERATING COSTS BY $25-$30 MILLION

* EXPECTS OPERATING LOSS FOR H2 2018 WILL BE ITS LOWEST HALF YEARLY OPERATING LOSS IN FOUR YEARS

* EXPECTS FY 2018 OPERATING REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN NZ$170 MILLION AND NZ$173 MILLION

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$