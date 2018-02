BRIEF-Orion Mine Finance Announces Equity Investment Of 24.2 Mln Shares In Lundin Gold

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Orion Mine Finance:

* ORION MINE FINANCE ANNOUNCES EQUITY INVESTMENT IN LUNDIN GOLD INC.

* ORION MINE FINANCE - ‍UNDER TERMS OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT, ORION WILL HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT 1 MEMBER TO LUNDIN‘S BOARD

* ‍ORION MINE FINANCE - ENTERED INTO SUBSCRIPTION DEAL TO PURCHASE 24.2 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF LUNDIN GOLD AT PRICE OF $4.13 PER SHARE ​

* ORION MINE FINANCE - ACQUIRED COMMON SHARES OF LUNDIN FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES​

* ORION MINE FINANCE SAYS ORION WILL NOW BENEFICIALLY OWN OR CONTROL SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 11.4% OF LUNDIN GOLD‘S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: