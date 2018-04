BRIEF-Orion Oyj to sell its Orion Diagnostica division

April 20 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj:

* REG-ORION TO SELL ITS ORION DIAGNOSTICA DIVISION - DUE TO THE TRANSACTION ORION UPDATES ITS OUTLOOK

* FIXED PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 163 MILLION

* SIGNEDAGREEMENT ON SALE OF ALL SHARES IN ORION DIAGNOSTICA OY TO AN INVESTMENT FUND MANAGED BY AXCEL MANAGEMENT A/S

* CLOSING IS NOT CONDITIONAL UPON PARTIES OBTAINING APPROVALS FROM COMPETITION LAW OR OTHER AUTHORITIES

* ORION ESTIMATES TO RECOGNISE A CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT EUR 128 MILLION IN OTHER OPERATING INCOME FOR 2018

* ORION HAS A POSSIBILITY TO RECEIVE AS A VARIABLE COMPONENT OF EUR 60 MILLION MAXIMUM

* AS A RESULT OF SALE OF ORION DIAGNOSTICA, ORION IS UPDATING ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON 7 FEBRUARY 2018

* ORION ESTIMATES THAT IN 2018 NET SALES EXCLUDING ORION DIAGNOSTICA WILL BE AT SAME LEVEL OR SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN 2017