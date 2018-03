March 19 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj:

* ORION HAS RECEIVED POSITIVE CONCLUSIONS FOR THE SALMETEROL-FLUTICASONE EASYHALER® COMBINATION UNDER THE EU’S DECENTRALIZED PROCEDURES

* ‍DECENTRALIZED PROCEDURES CONCERN 22 COUNTRIES, WITH SWEDEN ACTING AS REFERENCE MEMBER STATE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)