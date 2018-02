Feb 7 (Reuters) - ORION OYJ:

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT IN 2018 NET SALES WILL BE AT SAME LEVEL OR SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN 2017​

* SEES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING MATERIAL CAPITAL GAINS WILL BE LOWER THAN IN 2017​

* Q4 SALES EUR 280.4 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 283 MILLION)

* ‍PROPOSES PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.45 PER SHARE​

* Q4 EBIT EUR 73.1‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 62.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)