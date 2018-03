March 20 (Reuters) - Orion Real Estate Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THREE PROPERTIES​

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITIONS, TOTALLING R72.4 MILLION IS CONSIDERED TO BE ABOUT VALUATION OF PROPERTIES ACQUIRED​

* ‍NET RENTAL RECEIVED ON PROPERTIES AMOUNTS TO R595 263 PER MONTH, EXCLUDING VAT​