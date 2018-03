March 27 (Reuters) - Orion Real Estate Ltd:

* ‍GROUP REVENUE REDUCED FROM R47.7 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2016 TO R44.8 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍NO DIVIDENDS HAVE BEEN DECLARED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍HEADLINE AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.29 CENTS VERSUS 0.42 CENTS ​