Dec 13 (Reuters) - Orion Real Estate Ltd:

* ‍EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD WITH LIPZZAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PROPRIETARY EXPIRED AND A TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE PURSUED AT PRESENT​

* ‍RECEIVED A NUMBER OF OTHER SERIOUS APPROACHES RELATING TO INJECTION OF ASSETS​

* NOT EXPECTED THAT ACTIVE NEGOTIATIONS WILL COMMENCE UNTIL MID-JANUARY 2018​