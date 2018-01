Jan 4 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj:

* ORION TO RENEW OPERATING MODEL OF ITS LABORATORIES

* ‍COMPANY WILL LAUNCH CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN LABORATORY OPERATIONS​

* ‍ORION DIAGNOSTICA‘S LABORATORIES WILL NOT BE PART OF NEGOTIATIONS.​

* IS TO FURTHER STREAMLINE OPERATING MODEL FOR LABORATORIES AND DEVELOP PRODUCTIVITY BY CHANGING OPERATING MODEL.​

* ‍NEGOTIATIONS MAY RESULT IN PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS OF A MAXIMUM OF 40 PERSONS.​